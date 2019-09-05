BOISE, Idaho — Following the worst season in Boise State men's basketball history, head coach Leon Rice vowed to do one thing.

"I want to go get this team back where it belongs and this program back where it belongs," Rice said. "The Broncos are going to be back. We're excited to go."

Rice continued to follow through with that mission by adding junior-to-be Marcus Shaver Jr., an impact transfer guard to his roster on Wednesday.

Shaver was recruited by Boise State out of high school, but the Phoenix, Arizona-native chose to attend the University of Portland.

He played in 64 games for the Pilots over the last two seasons, leading the team in points per game in both his freshman (15.8) and sophomore (14.8) seasons.

During that same span, Portland won just four of 30 league games, compiling an overall record of 14-47.

Less than a month after Portland wrapped up their season this spring, Shaver tossed his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

In addition to Boise State, he had interest from the likes of Arkansas, Colorado State, Montana and others.

On Wednesday afternoon, Shaver announced that he had made up his mind in a post on Instagram: "I will continue my academic and athletic career at Boise State University," he wrote. "I am excited and look forward to being a Bronco!"

Shortly after that, Boise State confirmed the decision, and Rice released a statement saying:

"We recruited Marcus out of high school and we are thrilled that he chose to continue his college career at Boise State," Rice said. "He's a play-making guard that has the ability to score in bunches. He's a dynamic player with a tremendous upside who will excel in our offensive system. He has a love for the game and a desire to get better – making him a perfect fit for our culture."

Shaver will redshirt and have to sit out the upcoming 2019-20 season due to NCAA eligibility rules. He will then have two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Shaver was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and was ranked the fifth-best player in the state of Arizona in the Class of 2017.

Shaver averaged 22.4 points per game as a senior at Shadow Mountain High School and helped guide his team to a 4A State Championship.

Boise State is coming off a school-record 20-loss season, but Rice has managed to re-tool his roster over the last few months.

In addition to Shaver, the Broncos have added Oregon transfer Abu Kigbab, Arizona transfer Emmanual Akot, and East Tennessee State transfer Mladen Armus.

At the moment, both Armus and Akot will have to sit out the upcoming season, but there is a chance the latter of the two will be granted a waiver that allows him to play immediately.

Boise State has once again reached their scholarship limit for the 2019-2020 academic year, so baring any additional transfers leaving the program, their roster is now set with the exception of any walk-ons.