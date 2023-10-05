Boise State's Shults, Hall receive top Mountain West softball honors

Boise State's Justin Shults and Kelsey Hall received Mountain West Coach and Player of the Year honors on Wednesday. Six Broncos also landed on all-conference teams.

BOISE, Idaho — The top team in the conference received its well-deserved recognition on Wednesday, as the Mountain West Conference announced its all-conference softball teams and annual awards. The Broncos took home the top coach and player awards, while six players were recognized.

After guiding Boise State to a 31-15 overall record and the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Softball Championship, head coach Justin Shults was named Coach of the Year.

Shults and the Broncos took home the conference regular-season title for the first time since 2018 this spring, and finished with a 16-5 record against Mountain West squads. In two seasons under Shults, Boise State has a .740 win percentage and a .778 win percentage in conference play.

Shults was selected as Mountain West Coach of the Year following a vote by his peers. The Broncos begin their post-season journey on Thursday against the winner of Fresno State and San Jose State.

He should’ve won it last year.



He finally gets it this year.#BoiseState has a .740 win% since Justin Shults took over prior to last season. That includes a .778 win% in MW play, too. https://t.co/12lkaCpoNV — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) May 10, 2023

Additionally, Boise State senior outfielder Kelsey Hall was named Mountain West Player of the Year on Wednesday. The Sacramento native is batting .409 this spring, with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Hall's batting average, home runs and RBIs all rank among the top-five players in the Mountain West for the 2022-2023 campaign. Hall has been named conference player of the week three times, and is batting .444 in MW contests.

The senior standout also ranks towards the top of the conference in doubles with 12 (t-second), slugging percentage at .920 (first) and on-base percentage at .531 (first).

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫!!



In MW Play Kelsey Hall:



BA: .444

RBI: 37

HR: 8

Slugging: 1.000

OB %: .581

RBI: 37

Runs: 25#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/QSrplzjG4a — Boise State Softball (@BroncoSportsSB) May 10, 2023

Not only did Boise State softball take home the top coach and player honors in the Mountain West, but a total of six Broncos were also named to the all-conference teams on Wednesday:

Broncos on All-Mountain West First Team:

Kelsey Hall (senior outfielder)

Taylor Caudill (junior pitcher)

Eliyah Flores (senior infielder)

Broncos on All-Mountain West Second Team:

Autumn Bennett (senior infielder)

Jordyn Hutchins (junior outfielder)

Serena Hutchingson (senior center)

6️⃣ different #BoiseState softball players received All-Mountain West honors today.



First Team:

• P - Taylor Caudill

• SS - Eliyah Flores

• OF - Kelsey Hall



Second Team

• 3B - Autumn Bennett

• C - Serena Huchingson

• OF - Jordyn Hutchins



Only #SDSU had more (7). pic.twitter.com/0isZXIt9Mp — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) May 10, 2023

Watch more Sports: