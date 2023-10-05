Boise State's Shults, Hall receive top Mountain West softball honors

BOISE, Idaho — The top team in the conference received its well-deserved recognition on Wednesday, as the Mountain West Conference announced its all-conference softball teams and annual awards. The Broncos took home the top coach and player awards, while six players were recognized.
After guiding Boise State to a 31-15 overall record and the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Softball Championship, head coach Justin Shults was named Coach of the Year.
Shults and the Broncos took home the conference regular-season title for the first time since 2018 this spring, and finished with a 16-5 record against Mountain West squads. In two seasons under Shults, Boise State has a .740 win percentage and a .778 win percentage in conference play.
Shults was selected as Mountain West Coach of the Year following a vote by his peers. The Broncos begin their post-season journey on Thursday against the winner of Fresno State and San Jose State.
Additionally, Boise State senior outfielder Kelsey Hall was named Mountain West Player of the Year on Wednesday. The Sacramento native is batting .409 this spring, with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs.
Hall's batting average, home runs and RBIs all rank among the top-five players in the Mountain West for the 2022-2023 campaign. Hall has been named conference player of the week three times, and is batting .444 in MW contests.
The senior standout also ranks towards the top of the conference in doubles with 12 (t-second), slugging percentage at .920 (first) and on-base percentage at .531 (first).
Not only did Boise State softball take home the top coach and player honors in the Mountain West, but a total of six Broncos were also named to the all-conference teams on Wednesday:
Broncos on All-Mountain West First Team:
- Kelsey Hall (senior outfielder)
- Taylor Caudill (junior pitcher)
- Eliyah Flores (senior infielder)
Broncos on All-Mountain West Second Team:
- Autumn Bennett (senior infielder)
- Jordyn Hutchins (junior outfielder)
- Serena Hutchingson (senior center)
Watch more Sports:
See KTVB sports coverage in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.