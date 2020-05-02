Harsin discusses this year's class of Boise State football recruits

We will broadcast Harsin's news conference live on KTVB.COM.

BOISE, Idaho — Today is National Signing Day, a day when high school athletes put pen to paper and sign with the college of their choice.

Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to announce this year’s class of recruits.

Back in December, the Broncos signed 15 players on the first day of the early signing period.

As of Feb 5, the list had grown to 20 players.

Boise State Athletics and the Bronco Athletic Association will host a celebration of the BSU football team's full 2020 National Signing Day class from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, on the fourth floor of the Stueckle Sky Center.



Tickets are $30 for the general public, and doors will open for the event at 6 p.m. Appetizers and a no-host bar are included.





Tickets for the celebration can be purchased HERE.



Parking is available in the West Stadium Lot and is included in the price of the ticket.



The Boise State coaching staff will break down the new signing class for attendees, including on-stage interviews and film highlights.

