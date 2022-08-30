Boise State grad wins 'Fittest Man on Earth' for second-straight year at CrossFit Games

23-year-old Justin Medeiros graduated from Boise State University in 2021. Earlier this month, Medeiros took home his second-straight title at the CrossFit Games.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — 2021 Boise State University graduate Justin Medeiros claimed the title of 'Fittest Man on Earth' for the second-straight year at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games earlier this month.

Medeiros' back-to-back titles is a rare accomplishment, considering nearly 300,000 people enter the international competition each year.

The 23-year-old athlete said his mother got him into CrossFit at the age of 13, after she joined a local gym.

"My mom said, 'oh yeah, I went to the gym. We were there for an hour, we did a 10-minute workout, then we went home,'" Medeiros said laughingly. "I was like, 'no way you could do a workout in 10 minutes.'"

Medeiros said he fell in love with CrossFit and used it through high school to train for football and wrestling. When he arrived at Boise State, Medeiros planned to join the Broncos' wrestling program, but it was cut from the athletic department his freshman year.

So, Medeiros threw himself into CrossFit. Since then, he has qualified for three world championship games, finishing on the podium all three times.

We’ve seen others walk this path.



These steps lead to rarefied air.



Justin Medeiros is the two-time Fittest Man on Earth. pic.twitter.com/VPRKBqXEeE — The CrossFit Games (@CrossFitGames) August 7, 2022

The annual CrossFit Games are a worldwide competition. After the competition's Open round with almost 300,000 participants, the field is cut down to the world's top 40 men and 40 women.

Medeiros said his favorite part of the sport is its community.

"The most fun thing about it is so many of the fans get to do the sport," Medeiros said. "I get to go to the gym, I get to do the same workout as my mom and my dad and my sisters and I think that's super, super fun."

The 'Fittest Man on Earth' said he is enjoying some time off right now, but will begin training again soon to reach his next goal of a third-straight title in 2023.

Watch more Sports: