BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, it was announced that because of Hurricane Dorian, the Boise State football season opener against Florida State was moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee and would be played at 10 a.m. MT instead of 5 p.m.

Those changes have left some fans having to switch flights and hotels, while others will now be unable to watch the game.

Fans reached out to KTVB, with some saying the time change means they can't see the game because they work during the day. Others say it really changed plans for football parties and barbecues.

Boise State fans traveling to Florida might be making the most changes of all.

Jennifer and Jake Morphey, along with their friend Glen Thomas, arrived in Jacksonville on Wednesday. They said they have a rental car so they'll be able to drive to Tallahassee on Friday. A slight change in hotel accommodations is all they're facing so far.

"Now we're having to make arrangements to stay in Tallahassee tomorrow night so we don't have to drive back and forth," Jennifer Morphey said. "We're losing a night of hotel pay that we've already paid for here. That seems to be the only difficult thing at the moment."

The situation is a little different for another fan, Ryan Mitchell. He tells KTVB they are currently in Orlando, around four hours away from Tallahassee. Their plan was to go to Jacksonville on Saturday for the game and spend time there. But with the weather causing some complications for a possible flight home, Mitchell said they may miss the game altogether.

"We don't know what flights are going to be like trying to get back because we don't know if the hurricane is going to hit, when it's going to hit, we don't know if flights are going to be available," he said. "If flights are only available on Saturday, then we might have to fly out Saturday and not even go to the game."

That's because, Mitchell says, their flight home was set for Tuesday, which is one of the days the hurricane weather is supposed to be the worst. Their airline notified them their flight could be bumped a couple of days and Mitchell said they aren't able to be stuck in Florida for that long so they may have to take an earlier flight out.

Mitchell said he's frustrated the change in location was made so close to game day but he's glad the game wasn't cancelled.

Jennifer Morphey said everyone in Florida, including their hotel and airline, have been very accommodating of the situation.

Though several changes are happening with the game, not even a hurricane can dampen the spirit of Boise State fans.

"It's still 'Go Broncos' down here," Morphey said. 'Go Broncos!' Go Broncos!'"

While some fans work to make it to the game in Florida, businesses in Boise have also had to change their game plan.

Some businesses had scheduled watch party events or specials ready to go for Saturday night, but have had to plan for a morning game now.

"It was actually a catastrophic change because I had planned on tailgating the C of I game and then running down here so I had to restaff and also change all my specials," said Morgan Powell, owner of Double Tap Bar.

Originally, game day specials at Double Tap included things like Jell-O shots but because they'll be opening early at 9:30 a.m., that's too early to start selling hard liquor under state law.

Powell said the bar already has a breakfast menu and will be serving it during the game. But he said the breakfast crowd likely won't draw as big a crowd as an evening game.

"For a later game, we'll have this place completely filled. For an earlier game, we'll probably have maybe 25 [people.]"

The Taphouse is another local business that will now be opening up earlier than normal. Usually open at 11 a.m., the Taphouse will open its doors at 9:30 a.m.

That gives the bar an extra hour of brunch from what it normally serves. The change in scheduling has brought in some extra staff and some extra food than originally planned, according to Tim Campbell, who owns Taphouse.

However, Campbell said they still expect a great crowd in the morning and believe the change will be a good thing for them.

"In the end, it's probably better for business because we're going to get a really nice pop in the morning for brunch, opening up a little bit earlier," he said. "And then Saturday nights, we're usually pretty busy anyway."

