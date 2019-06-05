BOISE, Idaho — Monday, May 6, 2019.

More light has been shed on Brett Rypien’s undrafted free agent contract with Denver, and it really ain’t too bad. Mike Klis of KUSA-TV in Denver reports that the Broncos have guaranteed that Rypien will make the practice squad this year as part of a three-year deal (the second and third seasons are not guaranteed). But 2019 is: a $136,000 salary, plus a $10,000 signing bonus. The second year of the contract would pay $585,000, provided Rypien makes the team—-the third-season salary would be $675,000. Denver’s eagerness to grab Rypien as a UDFA is at least some consolation for not being drafted.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Rypien is part of the Denver Broncos’ plans. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, while praising second-round pick Drew Lock, feels Rypien is set up to compete with the former Missouri star. “He’s good under duress, accurate passer, just doesn’t have all the measurables that NFL teams are looking for,” Pelissero said of Rypien. Pelissero points out that new Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello was responsible for making Nick Mullens NFL-ready last year in San Francisco. Mullens went undrafted in 2017, but last season he started the final eight games for the 49ers. “Scangarello has a track record of developing young quarterbacks,” said Pelissero. Now he has two guys with some talent who are also really good guys, and that should (make for) a good room with Joe Flacco.”

MARCUS HENRY ON THE MARKET

After getting a surprising second chance with Seattle last season, former Boise State standout Marcus Henry was put on waivers by the Seahawks last week. Henry has cleared waivers, so he’s a free agent. Hopefully his cup of coffee with the NFL will continue. Henry was an undrafted free agent in 2016, signing with the Saints. New Orleans waived him before the start of the season, and it looked like the end of the line. He was out of football for almost two years. Then Henry got another shot after Seattle’s rookie minicamp a year ago, where he was impressive enough to be signed. He was cut and re-signed during training camp, and cut and re-signed to the practice squad in time for the regular season. The ‘Hawks sure liked something about Henry. Maybe somebody else will, too.

NO MIRACLE COMEBACK THIS TIME

The Idaho Steelheads certainly planted a seed of doubt into the Tulsa Oilers after Wednesday and Friday victories in Boise. After all, Idaho had rallied from a three games-to-none deficit a year ago against Allen. But the Steelies couldn’t get the series equalizer last night, and their 2018-19 season is over. The Oilers, back on home ice, posted a 3-1 win to take the ECHL Mountain Division final four games-to-two and now advance to the Western Conference final versus the Toledo Walleye. As they had all series, the Steelheads hung in during Game 6. But with the score knotted 1-1 halfway through the second period, Tulsa’s Adam Pleskach scored the eventual game-winner. Pleskach was the primary thorn in Idaho’s side the past week—he tallied on an empty-netter with less than two minutes left to seal it.

BOISE STATE SETS THE TABLE INSIDE

Boise State appears to have one of its post players of the future. Bronco fans won’t see him on the court for a year and a half, but Mladen Armus is transferring to Boise State from East Tennessee State and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after he sits out for a year. Armus is a 6-10, 260-pounder who’s originally from Belgrade, Serbia. He started 24 games for ETSU as a sophomore this past season and showed the potential to be a regular double-double performer, averaging 8.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Armus was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman team two years ago.

Unless coach Leon Rice uses his one remaining scholarship on a graduate transfer post player who would be immediately eligible, Boise State is set to go down low next season with Robin Jorch and Mikey Frazier. The 6-11 Jorch is back for his senior year after redshirting last season. He’s been a utility player for the Broncos, averaging 1.9 points and 1.5 rebounds in 80 games. Frazier is a much-anticipated 6-10 redshirt freshman from Salt Lake City. He averaged 16.1 points and 6.8 boards as senior at East High. Frazier is seen as a guy with huge upside.

BRONCOS TAKE THE SERIES BUT NOT THE TITLE

Boise State provided some memories Friday, but Colorado State captured the 2019 Mountain West women’s softball championship Saturday at Dona Larsen Park. The Broncos walked off with a dramatic 12-inning 6-5 win over the 25th-ranked Rams in the first game of the series when Rebekah Cervantes rapped a bases-loaded single. But CSU grabbed a 3-1 win Saturday to clinch a spot in the NCAA Regionals. Boise State owned the footnote on Sunday, answering with a 3-1 victory keyed by Bradie Fillmore’s Mountain West-leading 15th home run of the season,

This Day In Sports…May 6, 1931:

A day I make a note of every year—the day the most complete player in baseball history was born. Willie Mays is 88 years old today. Mays broke in as a 20-year-old rookie with the New York Giants in 1951, made the most famous catch in World Series history in 1954, and had the best years of his career in San Francisco after the Giants moved West. The “Say Hey Kid” ended up with 660 career home runs, currently fifth on the all-time list behind godson Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Alex Rodriguez (two of which have questionable credentials).

