Boise State Summer Softball Classic returns to Memorial Stadium

After a four-year hiatus, the Summer Softball Classic featuring current and former Boise State football players returns to Memorial Stadium Wednesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time since 2019, Boise State football players will take a break from the gridiron and hit the diamond for some friendly competition in a fan favorite – the Summer Softball Classic.

What used to be an annual event will be back at Memorial Stadium Wednesday night for its post-pandemic debut.

The Summer Softball Classic includes a home run derby with current Bronco players squaring off against a team of Boise State alumni at 5:30 p.m. Following the big-hit duel, an offensive team and defensive team will battle in a softball game.

All proceeds from Wednesday's event will go to The Horseshoe Collective, which pairs Boise State student-athletes with local charitable causes and companies to use their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) to earn compensation and impact the Treasure Valley community.

Boise State EDGE Demitri Washington will serve as the home run derby captain, making his selections public on Monday. KTVB recently caught up with the team captains, DJ Schramm (defense) and Riley Smith (offense), who are excited to not only compete, but also get back out in front of Bronco Nation.

"It's been something that everyone's looked forward to and COVID kind of put on the backburner, but now that it's back, it's just a good opportunity for the guys to come out and kind of a stress-reliever, but still have that healthy competition," Smith said. "We love playing any type of sports we can, so it's gonna be just a fun time for the fans to come out and watch us do something we don't do on a daily basis."

The @BroncoSportsFB Summer Softball Classic is BACK!



Following a four-year hiatus, the Broncos' annual summer tradition returns June 21 at @BoiseHawks Memorial Stadium! pic.twitter.com/vbbYBrSGGe — The Horseshoe Collective (@horseshoe_bsu) May 1, 2023

With every Bronco KTVB has talked to, obviously the goal is to hit one out of the park. Luckily, the field is going to be shortened from its normal 405 feet to the centerfield wall, making that challenge a little more attainable.

The dimensions during the event will be closer to the softball field at Dona Larsen Park. Crews at Memorial Stadium set up temporary fences in the outfield for the Summer Softball Classic.

Schramm said he is the last Boise State player to compete in the event, making his debut before the COVID-19 pandemic and hitting one over the fence. The defensive team is confident with Schramm on the squad, while Washington said he thinks he's got "a little bit in me, like some Babe Ruth, a little bit of Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa."

As for the offensive team, Smith said he's "not gonna talk too much, but I think we're gonna come out with the victory. Offense usually does."

For Wednesday's home run derby at 5:30 p.m., each batter will have two minutes in the opening round to hit as many bombs as possible. The two top home-run hitters from each team will advance to the finals.

The finals give each batter the chance to hit as many home runs as possible before 10 outs are recorded. The team with the most home runs in the finals will claim the throne, while the athlete with the most home runs in the finale will be named individual champ.

Home Run Derby

Current Bronco team:

Michael Callahan

Bryce Cleave

Ben Ford

Maddux Madsen

DJ Schramm

Riley Smith

Demitri Washington

Alumni team:

Kamalei Correa

Tyler Horn

Kekaula Kaniho

Sam McCaskill

Kekoa Nawahine

Joel Velazquez

Winston Venable

Softball Game

Offense:

Madsen (SS) Ford (1B) Smith (2B) Garrett Curran (3B) Billy Bowens (LF) Stefan Cobbs (CF) Taylen Green (RF) George Holani (P) Cade Beresford (C)

Defense:

Zion Washington (LF) Cleave (SS) Schramm (3B) Brett Tommasini (2B) Callahan (C) D. Washington (1B) Alexander Teubner (RF) Jaylen Clark (CF) Kaonohi Kaniho (P)

There was so much interest in the Summer Softball Classic from former Boise State football players that the teams had to be expanded from five to seven athletes.

KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust will serve as the on-field emcee, with Joey Jenkins, Brendyn Jones, John Patrick and B.J. Rains serving as celebrity umpires.

For more information on Wednesday's event, and to purchase tickets, click here.