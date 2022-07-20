Boise State Broncos favored to win Mountain Division

The Broncos received 14 of 28 first-place votes at MW Media Days, favored to win either the division or the conference itself.

BOISE, Idaho — Even after a down season in 2021, expectations haven't changed much for the Boise State football program. For an unprecedented fifteen straight year, the Broncos been voted as the preseason favorites to win either their division or the conference.

The Broncos received 14 of 28 first-place votes, edging Air Force, who garnered 10 first-place votes for the top spot. Both Utah State (3) and Colorado State (1) also received at least one first-place vote.

The Broncos return 15 starters off last year's 7-5 squad, eight on defensive and seven on offense. That group is highlighted by fourth-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, along with left tackle John Ojukwu, right guard Ben Dooley, defensive tackle Scott Matlock and safety JL Skinner, four All-Mountain West representatives.

If the preseason prediction holds true, Boise State meets Fresno State, the Mountain Division favorites, in the Mountain West Championship game on Dec. 3. The Broncos and Bulldogs previous battled in the title game in 2014, 2017 and 2018. Boise State won the first two matchup before Fresno State claimed bragging rights the last go-around.

The Broncos have been voted the preseason favorites each of the 11 years they’ve been in the Mountain West. They have claimed at least a share of the Mountain West Championship four times, tied for the most in league history, including outright titles in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

1. Boise State (14) - 151

2. Air Force (10) - 136

3. Utah State (3) - 122

4. Colorado State (1) - 90

5. Wyoming - 60

6. New Mexico - 29

WEST DIVISION

1. Fresno State (20) - 160

2. San Diego State (8) - 148

3. San José State - 105

4. Nevada - 66

5.UNLV - 58

6. Hawai’i - 51