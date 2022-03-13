Boise State enters March Madness by facing off against Memphis

The Broncos are up against the Tigers for the first round of March Madness. If they win, their second-round will likely be against Gonzaga.

BOISE, Idaho — On their trip home from Las Vegas, after winning the Mountain West Tournament, Boise State learned they would begin March Madness by facing off against Memphis.

On Thursday, the 8-seed Broncos will compete against the 9-seed Tigers in Portland, Oregon.

Lingering as a potential second-round match up would be against top seed Gonzaga, coach Leon Rice’s former school.

The announcement comes after Boise State men's basketball made history Saturday, taking down San Diego State 53-52 in Las Vegas to clinch the first Mountain West Tournament Championship in school history.

The win over the Aztecs (23-8, 13-4) marks Boise State's first men's basketball conference championship since it won the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in 2008.

Saturday's win also gave Boise State an automatic qualifier bid to the NCAA Tournament, where the Broncos are the highest-seeded team out of the Mountain West.

Watch more Boise State Basketball: