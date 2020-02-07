Boise State to drop baseball, swimming and diving programs over budget concerns

"This is one of the hardest decisions athletic departments have to make," director of athletics Curt Apsey said.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State will permanently discontinue the school's baseball, swimming and diving programs as part of an effort to save money amid a budget crisis spurred in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to cut the sports programs was made by Boise State Athletics and the university administration after an in-depth review of the athletics budget.

"This is one of the hardest decisions athletic departments have to make, but it comes at a time when we are facing the most serious financial challenge we have ever seen," director of athletics Curt Apsey said Thursday. "Times like these are difficult for many people and we appreciate everyone who has supported these programs over the years, including our coaches, current and former student-athletes, donors and fans. We take all these measures seriously, knowing that the long-term stability of our department must remain a high priority."

Cutting the sports programs, coupled with other department and program budget reductions, will save the school an estimated $3 million, according to Boise State.

Boise State will continue to honor scholarships for baseball, swimming and diving student-athletes - including 2020 signees - and has vowed to provide support to those who wish to transfer. Athletes who transfer will be immediately eligible to compete at their next school, according to NCAA rules.

"Today's decision came after an extensive review and in-depth analysis of the athletics department's budgets and programs by several senior leaders," President Dr. Marlene Tromp said. "The university had already been working closely with athletics to create a sustainable budget. The pandemic has made a challenging financial situation unsustainable. Ultimately, the reduction of the number of sports in which we compete allows Boise State a better chance of remaining competitive at the highest level and provides a more realistic roadmap to a sustainable future for the University and athletic department."

Boise State has had a baseball team for only three years. In 2017, the school announced that it would drop its wrestling program to fund a baseball team instead.

Boise State will hold a press conference on the decision at 2 p.m. Thursday. The press conference will be streamed live in this story.

KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

Watch more Sports: