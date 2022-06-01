Boise State cornerbacks coach Jeron Johnson stepping down

After one season as an assistant coach with the Broncos, Johnson said he is stepping down "to be a dad."

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State cornerbacks coach Jeron Johnson is stepping down from his role with the Bronco football program to pursue other opportunities. Head coach Andy Avalos and Boise State officially announced Johnson's decision Thursday.

The former Boise State star safety who dawned the blue and orange from 2007 to 2010, joined Avalos' staff before the 2021 season.

"This was a tough decision," Johnson said. "I will always have love for Boise State football and Bronco Nation, but at this time in my life, my professional goals weren't matching up with my personal goals. I'm stepping away to be a dad."

Johnson is a familiar and well-liked face around Boise. He appeared in 49 games for the Broncos and earned All-Western Athletic Conference (WAC) honors in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Johnson also paved a brilliant career in the National Football League after his time in Boise, playing in the NFL for six total seasons.



"I will always be appreciative to Coach Avalos for giving me this opportunity, and I wish this wasn't such a brief stint, but at the end of the day I had to make a tough decision that was best for my family."

"Family is the most important thing we have in life, and he will always be part of ours." -@AABroncoHC



📰: #OnceABroncoAlwaysABronco

The high-energy coach and player got his coaching start at Eastside Catholic High School in Seattle in 2018 as the defensive backs coach. Johnson also served as the school's strength and agility teacher in 2019 and 2020, before joining Avalos' staff for his collegiate coaching debut.

Johnson not only made a name for himself in Boise, but also in Seattle as a coach and a player. He spent the 2011-2014 season with the Seahawks, 2015 with Washington, then returned to Seattle in 2016. He earned a Super Bowl XLVIII ring with the Seahawks in 2014.

Johnson finished his six-year career in the NFL with 70 total tackles - 40 of those solo - two sacks, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble.

Jeron really brought a mentality to the defense. He impacted players beyond the cornerbacks room, which was cool to see.



Speaking of "impact," just for fun...⬇️ https://t.co/jB6m6CNued — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 7, 2022

On The Blue, Johnson walked away from Boise State as the 13th Bronco to total at least 300-career tackles. He also left the Gem State with a bachelor's degree in communication from Boise State University in 2010.

Boise State has now had three assistant coaches leave the program this year. Former running backs coach Winston Venable also stepped down to pursue other avenues, while Stacy Collins took a job with Penn State as special teams coordinator and linebackers and nickels coach.