DES MOINES, Iowa — Less than two months after clinching her third-straight NCAA National Championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, former Boise State All-American Allie Ostrander is now heading to the world stage.

Ostrander placed fourth in the final of the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the USA Track and Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday.

In doing so, the 22-year-old Brooks Beast Team member secured a spot on the U.S. Team that will travel to the World Championships in Qatar in late September.

Ostrander (9:38.52) finished behind defending-World Champion Emma Coburn (9:25.63), American record-holder Courtney Frerichs (9:26.61) and Colleen Quigley (9:30.97), each of whom made the U.S. Olympic Team in 2016.

As the defending world champ, Coburn had already automatically qualified for the World Championships prior to the race. Her status, though, granted the U.S. Team an additional berth to the World Championships this year, which obviously played into Ostrander’s favor.

Fellow Boise State alumnae Marisa Howard also competed in the event.

She spent a majority of the race running side-by-side with Ostrander, however, Howard tripped over the hurdle and fell in the water pit with three laps to go.

The 2015 graduate of Boise State was able to get up and hold off the rest of the field to finish in fifth place with a time of 9:51.37.

The qualifying round for the women's 3K steeplechase at the World Championships will take place on September 27.

If Ostrander were to qualify for the finals, she would then run again on September 30.

