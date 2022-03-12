Boise State added to one college football fan's goal of seeing 76 games in one season

The Mountain West Championship is the 59th college football game Ben Chase has been to this season. His final goal is to reach 76 by the end of bowl season.

BOISE, Idaho — Ben Chase's cell phone is a portal into every college football fan's dream. He has visited 59 different stadiums to watch just as many games.

The Mountain West Championship is his latest trip; Chase drove from Las Vegas. He had just finished watching Utah best USC in the Pac-12 title game.

"I would have been here earlier, but I had to get some sleep," Chase said.

The previous record, according to a popular college football Reddit community, was 57 games in 2016. Chase's ultimate goal is to catch 76 games by the end of the bowl season.

"I've been to D-II schools, I've been to FCS, HBCU, and Ivy league. Everyone wants me to rate it. Rate the game, or rate whatever," Chase said. "But the thing is, I've been to 59 different stadiums. That's 59 different cathedrals people worship and love. Everyone is special in its own way. That's what this is about."

Which begs the question, what is Boise State 'about' from a genuine visitor’s perspective?

"It's very blue. Second impression, I'm impressed," Chase said. "The SEC may have these giant 100,000-person [stadiums], but the people here have just as much spirit as the people at those games."

Chase drives his white minivan from game to game.

"She's named Betty White," Chase said. "Betty should win the Heisman because she’s gone 42,000 miles. We’ve had eight oil changes. I’ve had one set of new tires, and a new transmission."

Chase estimates sleeping 70 nights in the van; a few friends have offered beds or couches along the way. Since August 29th, Chase has spent 3 nights total in his Tucson apartment.

The total tally of games is only made possible with weekday games, doubling up on Saturdays, and even help from Hurricane Ian.

"It sounds crazy, but I got two more games out of the hurricane," Chase said. "All those six games I did doubles, I never missed kickoff at the second game. I would run to my car. I’d speed a little bit - not too fast."

Chase holds three rules for each game; get a shirt and hat for the home team, stay until the end of the game, and never turn down a drink.

"That last one could get me in trouble," Chase said. "For bowl season though, I'm rooting for underdogs."

To get to 76 total games on the season, Chase has 17 games to go.

"I think I can squeeze another game in there," Chase said. "It could be 77."

