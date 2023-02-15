Boise Hawks partner with Bronco student-athletes for NIL appearances

The Hawks will compensate seven Broncos for appearances at games in 2023 through Boise State's NIL Exchange. Athletes will sign autographs, take pictures and more.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Hawks Baseball Club on Wednesday announced a new partnership with Boise State University student-athletes for Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities throughout the 2023 season.

This summer, seven standout Bronco athletes will make appearances at Memorial Stadium for meet-and-greet events with fans, autographs, pictures and to throw out the ceremonial first pitch with the team.

Each Boise State student-athlete will be paid by the Hawks for their appearance. Individual appearances are scheduled between June 2 and Sept. 2, with the potential to add more athletes to the campaign at a later date, according to the Boise Hawks.

The baseball club connected with the seven Broncos through Boise State's award-winning NIL Exchange. During the inaugural NIL Awards, the Broncos took home the title of nation's Best Institutional NIL Program.

Student-athlete appearances are listed below by date. Appearance dates and athletes are subject to change. The Hawks plan to add at least one more female athlete to the lineup:

Friday, June 2 – Boise State women’s soccer goalkeeper Genevieve Crewshaw

Saturday, June 17 - Boise State football running back Tyler Crowe

Saturday, July 1 – Boise State football running back Ashton Jeanty

Monday, July 10 - Boise State basketball forward Tyson Degenhart

Saturday, July 15 – Boise State football quarterback Taylen Green

Saturday, July 22 – Boise State football running back George Holani

Saturday, September 2 – Boise State basketball guard Max Rice

“The Hawks are thrilled to partner with these outstanding student-athletes," Boise Hawks Vice President and General Manager Mike Van Hise said. "They represent themselves and what Boise is all about admirably in their respective sports. We look forward to welcoming these student-athletes to Memorial Stadium and kick off the first year of what we expect to be an annual program.”

For the first time in NCAA history, the governing body is allowing student-athletes to profit off their own popularity through NIL and the Broncos are thriving in the new department.

The Boise State student-athlete appearance series is the first announcement for the Hawks' 2023 promotional calendar. The Boise Hawks' full list of promotions will be available on their website in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the Hawks' 48 home games in 2023 go on sale May 1. Opening night at Memorial Stadium is set for Tuesday, May 23.

