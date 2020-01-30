Baseball, soccer, & lawsuits: What's next for proposed Boise stadium?

After the passage of Prop 2, the initiative that requires voter approval for any stadium project of $5 Million or more, many believed the proposed project was dead.

BOISE, Idaho — A profession multi-sports stadium complex in the Treasure Valley.

It’s a topic that has been white hot over the past few years. And now, after going cold for a few months, may be warming up again.



After the passage of Prop 2 in November, the initiative that requires voter approval for any stadium project of $5 Million or more, many believed the proposed project was dead.

And it still might be, at least in Boise.

But there is a "bubbling" below the surface with the potential of seeing a re-birth of the new stadium as a way of saving the Boise Hawks and welcoming minor league soccer to the valley.

"I think the frustration is that a small minority of people have been able to frustrate thousands of kids," said Bill Taylor, president of the Idaho Youth Soccer Association.

"The urgency about keeping professional baseball in Boise is very urgent to us," said Bill Connors, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce President.

"It’s a matter of tax dollars and it’s a matter of where they're best spent," said Gary Michael, former CEO of Albertsons and co-chair of Concerned Boise Taxpayers.

It's a complicated issue that involves sports organizations, local government and tax watchdog groups.



It starts with Major League baseball's desire to eliminate 42 minor league teams in the next two years to consolidate the minor league system. They believe 25% of all current minor league facilities are below the standards needed for minor league prospects. Baseball experts say Hawks stadium falls into that category.

"If you think about what major league baseball is trying to do," said Connors. "They are thinking about taking this league, the Northwest League, elevating it to Double-A, and I can tell you right now that stadium will not conform to AA standards. It barely conforms to low-A."



It was March of 2017 that the owners of the Boise Hawks, Agon Sports and Entertainment, proposed building a $42 million-dollar stadium complex in the capital city. Complete with residential, retail, and restaurants. And a functionality that would accommodate baseball, soccer and concerts.



Since then, for a variety of reasons, three different purchased sites around the city have not produced a green light. And now, three years later, the stadium issue is on life-support.

One of the reasons is opposition from a group called Concerned Boise Taxpayers which opposes using auditorium district money in the amount of $15 million dollars the district has earmarked for a stadium. Money generated from hotel room taxes.

"The auditorium district collects the hotel tax," Michael said. "The stadium isn’t going to fill one room so it's a matter of them to decide - someone to decide it's the appropriate use of the funds."



"$15 million dollars? That’s a drop in the bucket for what you're looking at about projects that Boise takes on," said Connors.

"We're not against the soccer, we're not against the baseball, we're not against the stadium," said Michael. "We don't think it’s appropriate to use public funds for it."

But that hasn't deterred some of the most ardent Boise stadium proponents from pushing forward.

Former City council and CCDC member Scot Ludwig is organizing what's known in the judicial world as a Writ of Mandamus to the Idaho Supreme Court claiming the wording in the Prop 2 Initiative infringes on the rights of private property owners in Idaho to develop their own property with private money. He, like many, believes it is unconstitutional.

Ludwig said "I fully support the spirit of the voters' desire to have significant input in the event a stadium project is considered again. As for a potential Stadium in Boise, I am confident that project would bring the cultural, sports and economic benefits a City with Boise's vibrancy deserves."

Boise's mayor, Lauren McLean, said a potential reversal of the initiative will not affect the city's stance on the issue.

"This has been a priority for an old administration for 16 years," McLean said. "It is not the priority of the new administration.

"I will make sure there are no city dollars spent in the stadium.

"If the developer has the wherewithal to put together a package and wants to bring an application into the city to determine whether or not it fits within our city there’s no reason to deny him that opportunity."

But, the key to all of this may lie outside the Boise city limits, in Garden City.

Specifically, the now-defunct Les Bois Park and all that land next to and behind it.

All of it owned by Ada County.

A newly formed Expo Idaho Citizens Advisory Committee was organized to bring together city, business, arts, entertainment, financial and non-profit leaders from around the county to explore the best options for what is widely considered one of the state's most coveted and valuable acreage. Currently sitting idle.

A site the Hawks ownership is said to be highly interested in, and one this committee will take a long serious look at.

"It is on the radar and groups like that who have a stakeholder interest in this property, which they do," said Ada County Commissioner Kendra Kenyon. "They have a 50-year lease and will be able to present to this committee so they know that and they are probably teeing up to do that.

"I think it would be very cool and I think we want people to dream big here because this property is 240 acres and so we can create just about something for everyone."

Connors adds: "Stadia create economic activity and they create new economic activity that supports it. My preference would be somewhere near the downtown and 'boom' this is pretty near the downtown."

"We're back to the problem of I don't see the county having the money to pay for it so are the owners of the baseball team going to pay for it?" said Michael. "If they do it I have no problem with that."

And then there's the city of Meridian.

A hot bed for soccer that would embrace a minor league franchise, as was demonstrated in June of 2016 when a crowd of over 4,300 showed up at Rocky Mountain High School for an exhibition match between the Portland Timbers T2 and Kansas City.

Agon Sports has purchased a franchise in the United Soccer League and is set to join with a brand new Idaho team if a stadium is built.

Taylor has doubts.

"Whatever stadium they build, will not be big enough," he says. "We'll need more.

"Unfortunately without the stadium and without the pro sports here, it makes it more difficult to get the exposure that our Idaho kids truly deserve."

The combination of the addition of family entertainment and tax revenue that would be generated by another large complex development leaves many to believe the city of Meridian would welcome it.

Reaction to the possibility from the city was simply:

"The Mayor and our Community Development Department can report back that the City is not making a play."

But, they may not need to.

It could happen without any heavy lifting from the city as Agon explores options in currently undeveloped or underdeveloped areas in the city.

So, that brings us back to the City of Boise and the question many are now asking.

With the clock ticking on a potential re-alignment and contraction of minor league baseball, which could spell the end of the Hawks' run in Idaho without a new park, and the city's reluctance to approve sites targeted by Hawks ownership, we asked Mayor McLean about the possible future of the project.

"Could you see a scenario where the city of Boise says 'okay we're out,

we're going to let it become a two horse race?'" asked Mark.

"My line is no city money," replied McLean.

"Where it works out, whether it’s here, back in the city of Boise, whether its wherever, I just don’t want to lose them from our metro," said Connors.

"If people can be creative and they want it and want to pay for it, God bless them," said Michael.

"With the impact to the kids and the community, job growth, affordable housing and all of things that this was going to bring to the community, I was shocked actually that this didn’t go through," said Taylor. "But we're not giving up, we're not giving up."

Watch more Sports: