Big Sky Conference to keep basketball tournaments in Boise through 2026

BOISE, Idaho — The Big Sky Conference, the athletic home of the University of Idaho and Idaho State University, announced that it extended its contract to keep its men's and women's basketball tournaments in Boise for the next five years.

Commissioner Tom Wistrcill made the announcement in a tweet that the conference will continue to play its conference tournaments at the Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise.

"We are so proud to continue to bring the tournament for Idahoans to enjoy, along with the significant economic impact it brings to our state," Gov. Brad Little said in the video announcement.

In 2019, the Big Sky moved its conference tournaments to Boise starting with a three-year contract that it first announced in 2017.

Before moving it to Boise, the Big Sky Conference held its tournaments in Reno, Nev.