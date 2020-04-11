Big Sky announces spring football schedule, Vandals to play 6 games

Three games will be played in the Kibbie Dome. The regular season kicks off on Feb. 27.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Big Sky Conference has released the 2021 spring football schedule.

Idaho will play six games in the spring, with three taking place in the Kibbie Dome.

The regular season kicks off on Feb. 27 when the Vandals hosts Northern Colorado.

They will then head south to Pocatello for the annual ICCU Battle of the Domes against Idaho State on March 6, before returning home to take on Portland State on March 13.

The fourth week of the season will be an off week for all schools to help deal with any issues relating to COVID-19.

The season resumes on March 27 when Idaho travels north to face Eastern Washington.

The Little Brown Stein will be on the line in Moscow when Montana comes to town on April 3.

The Vandals close out the regular season on the road at Southern Utah on April 10.

Ticketing information will be available in the coming weeks.

Watch more Sports: