MERIDIAN - A youth all-star baseball team from Meridian is set to compete on their sport's biggest stage.

The Meridian 12-70 All-Star team will represent Idaho in the Cal Ripken World Series, set for Aug. 3 - 11 in Branson, Missouri.

The team of 12-year-olds earned the spot by winning the Pacific Northwest Regionals on July 22.

However, the 10-day trip will be an expensive one, so a GoFundMe page has been set up to help offset the travel and lodging costs.

