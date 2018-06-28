BOISE -- 93-year-old Ruel Hale Barrus stole the show at Wednesday night's Boise Hawks game.

A World War II veteran, Barrus was captured during the Battle of the Bulge in 1944.

On Wednesday, the Boise Hawks wanted to honor Barrus by letting him throw out the first pitch, a moment he says made him feel like a kid again.

Barrus says he hadn't thrown a baseball in years, so to prepare, he and a few friends spent some time playing catch, working on his underhand pitch.

Check out the video to see his ceremonial pitch.

