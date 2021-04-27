Home run derby, not extra innings will decide Pioneer League games

Tied games will be decided by each team designating a batter who will receive five pitches, and the team hitting the most long balls during the derby wins.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pioneer League, the independent baseball league the Boise Hawks now play in, is replacing extra innings with a tiebreaking home run derby.

The independent partner league of Major League Baseball says tied games this season will be decided by each team designating a batter who will receive five pitches, and the team hitting the most long balls during the derby will receive the win.

If the derby is tied after five swings each, another hitter will be selected for a sudden-death derby round.