Boise Hawks to hold open tryouts

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Hawks announced that the team will hold a two-day tryout camp for possible players at the end of April.

The camp will be on April 30 and May 1 at Memorial Stadium in Boise with position player warm-ups, batting practice, bullpen sessions, throwing and defensive drills and measuring 60' times. On April 30, the camp starts at 5 p.m. and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.

If poor weather happens on April 30 or May 1 and forces to camp to be canceled, it will not be rescheduled.

Interested players cannot have more than three years of professional experience to tryout and must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours prior to camp. Participants need to fill out a form that can be found here.

Attending the tryout won't mean a spot on the team, according to the Hawks.

The Boise Hawks are scheduled to start the season on May 22 with a three-game road series against the Ogden Raptors before they return home on May 26 as part of a six-game series against the Grand Junction Rockies.

The 2021 season will be the Hawks' first season as a member of the Pioneer Baseball League, an independent league with a partnership with the MLB.

Other members of the Pioneer League include the Idaho Falls Chukars, Billings Mustangs, Grand Junction Rockies, Great Falls Voyagers, Missoula Paddleheads, Ogden Raptors, Orem Owlz and the Rocky Mountain Vibes.