Boise Hawks cancel 2020 season due to COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time since their inaugural season in 1987, the Boise Hawks won’t field a baseball team this year. On Tuesday, Major League Baseball informed Minor League Baseball that they will not provide their affiliates with players this season.

Although unfortunate, the news was expected. Back on June 12, the Northwest League announced they had suspended their season indefinitely.

The Hawks were supposed to open their 2020 campaign on June 17. Since they missed a total of 13 games, including their home-opener on June 22.

“We had remained optimistic since March that our season would not be affected,” Mike Van Hise, the Hawks’ general manager, said. “We prepared for the worst and hoped for the best. We understand yet saddened by the news from Minor League Baseball this afternoon.”

“We planned for an exciting 2020 season and now our organization will do the same for 2021,” Hawks’ Vice President Bob Flannery said. “We have had incredible growth over the last five seasons, and we can’t wait for next year. In the meantime, we are looking into hosting public events this summer.”

The Hawks say they are now in the process of contacting ticket plan holders and corporate partners about the status of their agreements.

Without any baseball games to host this summer, the Boise Hawks are currently working with local and state governments on the opportunities to host safe events at Memorial Stadium this summer.

