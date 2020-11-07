Boise Hawks help Boise State baseball's survival efforts by cutting $90,000 in facility fees

Should the baseball team get reinstated, the program would save $90,000 in facilities fees to use Memorial Stadium in a new offer by the Boise Hawks.

BOISE, Idaho — As the remnants of the Boise State baseball program push on with their fundraising efforts to try and save their program, they're also trying to prove they can cut costs from the budget they once had.

Should the baseball team get reinstated, they would save a combined $90,000 in facilities fees to use Memorial Stadium over the next two years.

The Boise Hawks told KTVB that they would charge the Broncos $75,000 in 2021, and $85,000 in 2022.

Under the previous arrangement, Boise State was paying $125,000 annually to the Hawks to use their facilities.

Boise State director of athletic Curt Apsey announced the Broncos baseball program was discontinued on July 2.

Boise State got off to a 9-5 start before their season was cut short due to COVID-19. That included a 7-2 mark at Memorial Stadium, where the Broncos averaged 10.6 runs per game.

