Athletes appeal to NCAA in protest of anti-transgender laws

More than 500 college athletes have signed a letter to the NCAA Board of Governors asking the organization to refuse to schedule championships in states that have banned transgender participation in sports.
The move follows a wave of legislative efforts across the country aimed at transgender athletes.
The letter to the NCAA asks the board to uphold the organization's nondiscrimination policy, citing the decision to move championships out of North Carolina in 2016 in response to House Bill 2, which legislated transgender use of public restrooms.