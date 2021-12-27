Boise State withdraws from Arizona Bowl after COVID outbreak

According to Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy, the Broncos had too many players testing positive for the virus.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State University football team has withdrawn from the Arizona Bowl after tests confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 among the players.

Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy first confirmed the Broncos dropped out in a Tweet Monday afternoon. Shortly after, a Boise State source confirmed the announcement with KTVB's Jay Tust.

Boise State (7-5) was scheduled to play Central Michigan (8-4) on Friday in the Arizona Bowl, which was planned to be available only on the barstoolsports.com streaming app.

On Sunday KTVB's Jay Tust reported that players were being tested as part of the program's COVID-19 protocol as they returned to campus from the Christmas weekend.

One BSU source told Tust that some players tested positive when they returned Sunday night, but that the team felt they were in an "okay" position at the time.

According to another source, some players were affected by travel delays getting back to Boise after Christmas.

The team had planned to fly to Tucson Tuesday ahead of Friday's scheduled bowl game. Central Michigan arrived in Arizona Sunday night.

Boise State earned bowl eligibility for the 24th-straight season in 2021, but Monday's news marks the third time in four seasons the Broncos will not play in a bowl game despite a winning record.

The Broncos opted out of playing in a bowl game last year amid the pandemic, lost to Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2019 and the 2018 First Responder Bowl was canceled and ruled a no contest due to lighting in the first quarter against Boston College.

For the first time since the 1997 and 1998 seasons, Boise State will not play in a bowl game in back-to-back years.