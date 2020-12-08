Golfers at Albertsons Boise Open will honor frontline workers

Tim is a patient care pharmacist, who, for the last five months has been assisting those whose health care facilities were closed, get the medication they need.



He's been training pharmacists to administer specialized medicine to those unable to see their doctors. His tireless work during the pandemic made him a virtual teammate to the tour's leading player, who is looking to win again, this time with a little added motivation.



"I've heard what Tim has done for I guess the greater city of Boise," Will Zalitoris said. "Obviously, all of our first responders and everyone who is on the frontline, I can't thank you enough Tim for everything and so obviously this is going to be cool to have your name on our back, on my caddy's back, and hopefully we'll do you proud this week. Looking forward to having your name on here, thank you again for everything that you've done."



"You know, it's pretty special to have honor," Tim Flynn said, "and I've looked into a few videos and a few of the stats as well, you know, he's a pretty amazing golfer and he can swing a club."



Tim said he is hoping that the next time he gets to see Will play will be in person at the first event of the new year on the PGA Tour -- The Sony in Honolulu. He would definitely deserve to make the trip.