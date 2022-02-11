After investigation, Auburn sticks with coach Bryan Harsin

Auburn President Jay Gogue announced the decision a week after telling trustees that “we’re trying to separate fact from fiction.”

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn is retaining head coach Bryan Harsin after an investigation into his program. Auburn President Jay Gogue announced the decision a week after telling trustees that “we’re trying to separate fact from fiction.”

Harsin’s debut season ended with five straight losses and a 6-7 record. That was followed by heavy turnover among players and coaches.

Gogue says the review included interviews with players and current and former coaches among others. A statement from Gogue on retaining Harsin was posted on the Auburn Tigers Athletic Department's Twitter Friday.

"Our university, the administration and the entire Board of Trustees stand behind Coach Harsin and are ready to help him succeed as the leader of our football program," Gogue said. "It is my hope and expectation that the entire Auburn Family will join us in uniting behind Coach Harsin."

The former Boise State football head coach also released a statement through Auburn University's office of the president, where Gogue's full statement is included. Harsin called it “one of the hardest weeks of my career.”

"The personal attacks on me and my family went too far and were without justification," Harsin said. "Their resolve through this experience has been incredible but also completely expected. We saw and felt the worst of the worst in some people. Fortunately, we also saw the best of the best in others and we will always be grateful for the support of so many through a very difficult time – our players, staff, the Auburn family, and many others."

Harsin and Gogue's full statements from the Auburn University office of the president are included below:

