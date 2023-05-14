8th horse dies following injury at Churchill Downs

Track officials said Rio Moon had to be put down after suffering a leg injury at the end of Race 6 on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As questions linger about recent horse deaths at Churchill Downs, the facility is reporting another fatality.

According to Darren Rogers, senior director of communications and media services, Rio Moon was euthanized on Sunday.

The three-year-old colt injured his front leg at the finish of Race 6.

Seven other horse deaths had been reported since April 27 which includes Wild On Ice, a Derby entrant who was euthanized after suffering an injury to his left hind leg.

Freezing Point and Chloe’s Dream were also euthanized on Kentucky Derby Day.

The industry is also awaiting necropsy results for Parents Pride and Chasing Artie, trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., that collapsed and suddenly died on the track. Those deaths resulted in his suspension from Churchill Downs.

In a statement released last week, the Downs said they were “committed to the health and well-being of equine safety.”

