This Day In Sports: Carl Powell lights up old Bronco Gym

1979: Carl Powell was a solid player for Boise State, but he had a one-off one night in the Broncos’ Big Sky days.

BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…February 18, 1979:

Until Chandler Hutchison’s record 44-point night against San Diego State in 2018, it’s Boise State’s last 40-point game, as guard Carl Powell scores exactly that in a 98-87 loss to Idaho State in old Bronco Gym. All of Powell’s points came from the field as he used a sweet left-handed stroke to set a school record for field goals with 20. He also established a new mark for attempts with 31. Both of those records still stand. And many of his baskets were from long-range—before the days of the three-pointer. Powell outdueled the nation’s leading Division I scorer that night, with Lawrence Butler scoring 39 for the Bengals.

There have only been four 40-point games in Boise State history, and three of them came in old Bronco Gym. The first two were racked up over a period of three weeks in 1971, when Ron Austin, a charter member of the Boise State Athletic Hall of Fame, scored 41 against Portland State and then 42 versus Montana. The list of all-time great Broncos who never reached 40 is lengthy. Career scoring leader Tanoka Beard topped out at 39 points, as did Derrick Marks. Roberto Bergersen’s career-high was 36, Anthony Drmic’s was 34, and Derrick Alston Jr.’s and Steve Connor’s was 33. Chris Childs, who I consider to be Boise State’s most impactful player ever, never even hit 30.

Powell didn’t log a single 30-point game outside of that performance 43 years ago. There was another Bronco who had a one-hit-wonder kind of explosion. Guard Joe Wyatt went off in a Big West game against New Mexico State in 1997, putting up 37 points, the only 30-point game of his career.

