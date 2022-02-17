This Day In Sports: A-Rod bends baseball’s balance of power

2004: With Alex Rodriguez joining the likes of Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Bernie Williams and Hideki Matsui, what could possibly go wrong?

BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS...February 17, 2004:

The New York Yankees, thought by many to be evolving into merely an All-Star team, plug in the biggest prize yet. The Yankees finalized a trade with the Texas Rangers to bring in reigning American League MVP Alex Rodriguez and his $25 million a year contract (although Texas was still responsible for a good chunk of it). The Yanks planned to make A-Rod a third baseman, leaving team captain Derek Jeter at shortstop. Rodriguez played the rest of his career for the Yankees, dogged by steroid allegations. He was suspended for the entire 2014 season—then returned for two more seasons before retiring.

The shame of it is, Rodriguez was fine just the way he was before he started juicing. He made his debut as an 18-year-old in Seattle in 1994 and played the first seven years of his career with the Mariners. A-Rod won an American League batting crown and came close to an MVP award with the M’s. He claims the steroid use happened while he was a Ranger. Ironically, despite the stacked Yankees lineup once Rodriguez joined the Bronx Zoo, it produced just one World Series appearance: a championship in 2009 (he was the postseason MVP that year).

Rodriguez finished his career with 696 home runs, fourth on the all-time list behind Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth. If Albert Pujols finds a place to continue his career, he could catch A-Rod. Pujols currently sits at 679 homers. Rodriguez also compiled a .295 career batting average, 3,115 hits and 329 stolen bases. His attention is currently focused on a bid to buy the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

