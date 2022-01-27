This Day In Sports: Doug Martin’s biggest NFL stage

2013: Doug Martin, one of Boise State’s five first-round NFL Draft picks, peaked at the end of his rookie year.

BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…January 27, 2013:

Tampa Bay’s Doug Martin becomes the first former Boise State player ever to score a touchdown in the Pro Bowl, pulling in a 28-yard pass from a fellow standout rookie, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. The score helped the NFC rout the AFC 62-35 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. Martin’s first year in the NFL produced 1,454 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, plus 49 receptions for 472 yards and another TD. His 1,926 yards from scrimmage were the third-most in the NFL that season. He also set a Bucs’ record by rushing for 251 yards in a November game at Oakland.

Martin had a star-crossed seven-year NFL career after becoming Boise State’s fifth-leading all-time rusher with 3,431 yards. He ended his time as a Bronco with MVP honors in the Las Vegas Bowl, returning the opening kickoff against Arizona State for 100 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 151 yards and another TD. Martin was then drafted 31st overall by Tampa Bay in 2012, and he promptly produced that Pro Bowl rookie season. Then came a shoulder injury in 2013 that lingered into 2014, when he rushed for only 494 yards.

There would be a renaissance, though, as 2015 saw him rackup 1,402 rushing yards and first-team All-Pro honors. That was Martin’s peak. The next two seasons soured for him in Tampa Bay, and he signed with Oakland in 2018 after being released by the Bucs. Martin became a starter for the Raiders when Marshawn Lynch was lost to an injury midseason. He finished the 2018 campaign with back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances for Oakland against Denver and Kansas City. Those ended up being the final two games he played in the NFL.

(Tom Scott hosts the Scott Slant segment during the football season on KTVB’s Sunday Sports Extra. He also anchors four sports segments each weekday on 95.3 FM KTIK and one on News/Talk KBOI. His Scott Slant column runs every Wednesday.)

Watch more Sports: