This Day In Sports: No. 2 of 7 for Tom Brady

2004: Tom Brady was hitting his prime. Little did we know how long his prime would last.

BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…February 1, 2004:

As we get official word on the end of Tom Brady’s NFL career this morning, we go back 18 years—and even then it was Brady being Brady. The New England Patriots won their second Super Bowl in three years, beating the Carolina Panthers, 32-29, on Adam Vinatieri’s 41-yard field goal with four seconds left. The two teams combined for a record 37 points in a wild fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium in Houston.

But the Patriots prevailed behind Brady, the 27-year-old MVP, who was 32-of-42 for 354 yards and three touchdowns. Even then, the Brady legend was taking hold, as it was at the time the most-watched Super Bowl ever with more than 144 million viewers. And even more people now say they tuned in, as that was the night of Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction.”

This is indeed it for Brady, so here are some vitals. He’s not only the G.O.A.T., he was also the biggest steal in NFL Draft history when he was taken in the sixth round by the Pats in 2000. Brady has played 22 seasons—the first 20 for New England, of course, and the last two for Tampa Bay. Last year with the Buccaneers, Brady appeared in his 10th Super Bowl and earned his seventh ring. He holds NFL career records for passing yards, completions, touchdown passes, and starts, among other things, and it’s hard to imagine anyone breaking the vast majority of them.

