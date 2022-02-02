Boise State basketball: Keeping the horse before the cart

Some people got ahead of themselves a year ago, when Boise State was 14-2. Surely there would be an NCAA Tournament at-large berth, right?

Let’s call it premature talk. The key for Boise State is blocking it out. The Broncos’ 14-game winning streak has taken root, propelling them from no man’s land to bubbling under in the polls—No. 29 in AP and No. 27 on the Coaches list. Joe Lunardi, ESPN bracketologist, has Boise State as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament next month. The Broncos have never been higher than an 11 seed in the past. So the noise is out there full-force now. Thing is, the hype was on fire a year ago, and it fizzled down the stretch. I think it got in the players’ heads last February. And I don’t think that’s happening right now. There’s a lot of work ahead, knowing that the Broncos’ last six victories during the streak have been by single digits. The Mountain West is a buzzsaw this year. Fortunately, this is a one-game-at-a-time group.

The overtime win at Fresno State last Friday night was yet another example of ice-water-in-the-veins resilience from this team, its fifth on the road in Mountain West play. How far can the Broncos take this? The realization is that Boise State is not even halfway through the conference schedule (assuming every game is played). Eight down, 10 to go. But just as the team professes, instead of worrying about what happens around President’s Day, why not just stay in the moment, Bronco Nation? The next moment is a big one—on the road again at revenge-minded Wyoming Thursday night.

‘DEGGIE’ IS GIGGIN’ IT

Two-thirds of the way through his true freshman season, he already has a nickname. Tyson Degenhart is “T-Deggie,” or just plain “Deggie,” taken from his Twitter handle. Deggie is the Mountain West Freshman of the Week for an eye-popping fifth time this season after leading Boise State past Wyoming and Fresno State last week. Degenhart has been the full-meal deal. When he isn’t scoring (and even when he is), he has the ability to change a game on the other end of the floor. Degenhart took four charges against the Bulldogs’ Orlando Robinson, who has an NBA future. Deggie is a baller. The importance of his role defensively in the rematch at Wyoming cannot be understated.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS OF SHAKIR

Khalil Shakir is getting ready for the Senior Bowl on Saturday in Mobile, AL. But the proof is in the preparation, as it’s during practice that NFL scouts get most of their work done. And Shakir’s stock should rise. Sports Illustrated noted that “one scouting report referred to him as a human highlight reel with body control and hands that are the stuff of legend.” Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema gave Shakir high marks as he went up against Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant on Monday: “Round 1 of many between Shakir and Bryant. Shakir showing some of the quick-hit skills that a lot of people like in his tape. Quick feet, flip the hips, attacks the ball. I expect him to be one of the top standouts from the WR group.” Shakir is the first Bronco to be invited to the Senior Bowl since fellow wideout Cedrick Wilson four years ago.

WHERE DO THE BRONCOS PUT ALL THE PLAYERS?

Boise State released its list of super-seniors Monday, and there’s even more than last year—11 of them. Most were expected. The two who perhaps weren’t are nickel Roman Kafentzis and cornerback Jared Reed, neither of whom played last season. The rest of the group is laden with experience. Tight end Kurt Rafdal, for example. Rafdal had some John Bates-type moments when he had the chance last season. John Ojukwu returns at left tackle. Linebacker Ezekiel Noa is also back. His brother Elelyon, a running back from Utah State, is in the transfer portal—that gets you thinking. But the Broncos also revealed 12 early enrollees this semester, an abnormally high number. And one of them is Ashton Jeanty, the all-state running back from Texas.

Spring will be interesting, and so will college football’s traditional National Letter of Intent Day today. Talk about a lack of buildup. But Boise State’s big haul on early signing day makes this an afterthought. There are still some needs, and there are three new openings on the roster, but most of it is full. There were three players removed from the new roster Tuesday: defensive tackle Scale Igiehon and Keeghan Freeborn and tight end Tyler Eiguren. Igiehon, a one-time starter, had taken a leave of absence after the UCF game in September but had still been listed as part of the team. Freeborn, the former Rocky Mountain standout, has been beset by injuries. Eiguren is interesting. The Fruitland High grad had been a classic Boise State walk-on, earning a full scholarship in an emotional surprise announcement last August.

DEAYON SET TO JOIN AN ELITE CLUB

Unless he’s declared inactive in two weeks, and let’s hope he isn’t, Donte Deayon will become the 11th former Boise State player to appear in a Super Bowl. Deayon didn’t record any stats Sunday, but he did play in the L.A. Rams’ 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. This’ll break somewhat of a drought for Boise State in the biggest single event in sports. The last Broncos alum to play in the Super Bowl was Jay Ajayi four years ago. (Ajayi rushed for 57 yards on nine carries in the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the Patriots.) Boise State had a four-year run of former players in the Super Bowl at that point: Jeron Johnson with Seattle, Matt Paradis with Denver, Shea McClellin with New England and Ajayi with the Eagles. Paradis, McClellin and Ajayi all got rings.

VANDALS SEEK TO REJUVENATE DOWN SOUTH

Idaho football has begun the process of getting back on the radar in the Treasure Valley. Two decades ago Vandals football received consistent coverage in the Boise area, but a confluence of events has seen that exposure all but dry up. There are fewer print reporters now than there were at the turn of the century, and only one TV station, KTVB, even covers sports anymore. The lack of success at Idaho has just exacerbated the situation—20 losing seasons in the last 22 years and a move back to the Big Sky. But the Vandals have hit the refresh button with new coach Jason Eck, and they’d like to reintroduce themselves by playing their spring game April 30 at Eagle High. “Why not come down to the biggest media market and the biggest city in the state and take the show on the road?” Eck told KTVB’s Jay Tust.

A CONCENTRATED STRETCH FOR THE STEELIES

It’s a rare four-game week for the Idaho Steelheads, and it’s condensed into a five-day period beginning tonight. The Steelheads start by wrapping up their homestand with a tilt against Jacksonville, only their third game all-time against the Icemen (the Steelies swept a pair against them at home three seasons ago). Idaho then goes on the road for three games this weekend versus the Wichita Thunder. The Steelhead to watch right now is forward Luc Brown, who tallied a team-best six points last weekend and leads all ECHL rookies in scoring with 14 goals and 37 points.

MERRITT ON THE MONTEREY PENINSULA

Troy Merritt tackles some of the most fabled links in the world as the tournament once known as the Crosby Clambake tees off today. Merritt is in the field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after sitting out the Farmers Insurance Open last week. The former Boise State star missed the cut two weeks ago at The American Express, his first event of the new year. But he had one of his best tournaments of the year last February at Pebble, tying for 16th.

THIS DAY IN SPORTS…February 2, 2014:

Seattle wins its first Super Bowl in shockingly dominating fashion, taking apart Denver, 43-8. Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning’s third Super Bowl could hardly have started any worse, as a shotgun snap on the first play from scrimmage sailed over his right shoulder and into the end zone for a safety. One of Manning’s two interceptions was returned 69 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter by the game’s MVP, Seahawks linebacker Malcomb Smith. Seattle led 22-0 at halftime—then when Percy Harvin returned the second half kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown, the rout was on.

(Tom Scott hosts the Scott Slant segment during the football season on KTVB’s Sunday Sports Extra and anchors four sports segments each weekday on 95.3 FM KTIK. He also served as color commentator on KTVB’s telecasts of Boise State football for 14 seasons.)

