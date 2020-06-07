'Big eruption of flames': Witnesses describe planes colliding, crashing into Lake Coeur d'Alene

"It was pretty terrifying. We were all standing at the beach watching it and completely shocked at what we saw," one witness of the Coeur d'Alene plane crash said.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Witnesses are describing the moment when they saw two planes collide and then crash into Lake Coeur d'Alene on Sunday.

Authorities with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office say at least three people have died and others are missing after a float plane and Cessna crashed into each other. Both planes have been located in 127 feet of water and recovery efforts are continuing on Monday.

Sheriff's deputies believe there are no survivors of the crash.

Angie Bishop says she was on the shore with her friend when she saw the crash happen. She remembers seeing flames first before hearing the planes hit the water.

"All of a sudden out of nowhere, a huge, big eruption of flames. It's like a full fire ball flame in the sky," Bishop said. "And my friend and I are just standing there you could just see debris falling with it and you can tell it was obviously an airplane in the sky. But it fell to the ground and a huge loud noise followed it."

"It was pretty terrifying. We were all standing at the beach watching it and completely shocked at what we saw," she added.

Grant Marchant, another witness, said he was boating on Lake Coeur d'Alene when the crash happened. He described the sound of the planes colliding as a "loud crack."

“The girl in the boat with us who had screamed — I mean, it registered to me that she was screaming in anticipation of watching those two planes collide. After that, I heard the crack and that’s when I turned around and saw one of the planes in fire, in flames, going down," Marchant said.

A man in a fishing boat discovered two bodies in the lake shortly after the crash, Marchant said.

“We were in the crash site and it wasn’t but a few seconds until the gentleman from the other fishing boat across from us shouted out that 'he found a body, he found a body.' He shouted out again, 'I’ve got two, I’ve got two bodies over here. I need help. I need help!'" Marchant said.