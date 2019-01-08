BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management and the Forrest Service are battling a wildfire near Arrow Rock.

The incident commander says the blaze, which they've named the Lucky Fire, has grown to 150 acres. It started Thursday morning just after 1 a.m.

According to Boise Interagency Dispatch, the fire tripled in size in about an hour.

Crews say wind and terrain are making this fire difficult to battle. For now the fire is at zero percent containment. No homes are threatened at the moment..

This is a developing story, check back for updates.