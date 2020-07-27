Man accused of plotting to attack the White House with an antitank rocket, explosives sentenced to 15 years in prison

Hasher Jallal Taheb was sentenced Thursday. He had pleaded guilty in April to the attempted destruction of government property by fire or explosive.

WASHINGTON — A Georgia man accused of plotting to attack the White House with an antitank rocket and explosives has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.

Hasher Jallal Taheb was sentenced Thursday. He had pleaded guilty in April to the attempted destruction of government property by fire or explosive.

Federal agents arrested Taheb in Buford, Georgia, in January 2019, when he showed up for a meeting with an undercover agent and an FBI source thinking they were going to rent a car with the intention of driving to Washington, D.C., to carry out the attack.