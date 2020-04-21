'Where is the money?' Answering Idaho unemployment questions

As thousands of people apply for unemployment, similar questions are being asked.

BOISE, Idaho — There are a lot of claims and a lot of questions for the Idaho Department of Labor as they process thousands of unemployment claims.

Leah Reeder with the Idaho Department of Labor says they are working to keep up with everything.

"Within the last four weeks, we've had as many claims as the entire year of 2019," Reeder said. "We did have to add additional phone lines, additional servers, just so we can simply handle the amount of phone calls we are getting."

Reeder says recently there is a common question Idahoans want an answer to.

Katie Crowe of Boise sums it up.

"Right now my biggest frustration is not being able to get answers as to when the CARES package help will actually be available to those of us on unemployment," Crowe said.

Crowe says she filed for unemployment a few weeks back. She and others like her are still waiting to hear about the extra $600 a week for unemployment the president signed off on a few weeks ago as part of the CARES Act.

"It would make a world of difference," Crowe said.

So, when should people like Crowe expect the CARES Act payment?

"For sure, within the next few weeks. I feel confident saying that," Reeder said.

Why the wait?

Reeder explains that the state had to integrate the federal CARES Act guidance into the state system.

"It has taken some time to program them into the system, and all states are kind of in the same boat," Reeder said. "The payments will be sent out to folks who are already receiving benefits, so it's their weekly benefit amount plus the $600. We will be sending it out in a lump sum."

Crowe also brings up another common issue.

"The hold times are very long, which is understandable, but it is very difficult for someone trying to get answers from them," Crowe said.

Reeder says other feedback has been similar.

"We've had such an increase in calls, as you can imagine, so there is a wait time and it can be up to 30 or 40 minutes until they get through," Reeder said.

Reeder says they are seeing people call in to simply ask if they can file a claim.

"The answer is always, yes. So, anybody can file for unemployment insurance, you don't have to talk to us first, you can just go online. The system is going to ask relevant questions to help determine if you'll be eligible for benefits," Reeder said.

If you do qualify for unemployment, it will take some time for your first payment. Reeder has this tip to help speed payments up.

"We recommend direct deposit only because your first payment is going to be faster, because they don't need to physically send you the debit card," Reeder said.

Another big tip from the Department of Labor:

"Answer those unknown calls for awhile, while you are expecting a call from us. If we leave a message, make sure to get back to us. We have a lot of folks who have a full voicemail, so make sure it isn't full so we can leave you those voicemails," Reeder said.

Reeder says it's all hands on deck right now, even former employees are coming back to help process claims.

She adds that through all the frustration many Idahoans like Crowe have also treated the process with respect and patience.

"They are probably faced with the hardest time that they've ever had in their careers as well, and very kind and compassionate and helpful," Crowe said.

The patience is much appreciated.

"Every week we learn, we get better. We learn how to do things better and faster. I am really impressed with just how fully committed everyone within the agency is to getting people their benefits," Reeder said.

The Department of Labor knows times are tough and they want to remind you there are great community resources for those in need.

Click here to learn more about some short-term resources including food, housing and other emergency needs.

Times are tough, but some employers are hiring.

If you are out of work and looking for a new job, click here for links for job seekers/claimants and employers.

