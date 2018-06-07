SEATTLE (AP) - Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in conditions that fail U.S. health and safety standards.

And overworked nurses and psychiatrists say they're navigating a system that punishes employees who speak out, despite critical staffing shortages.

U.S. and state regulators for years have cited the state-run facility for violating health and safety standards. A surprise federal inspection last month found that the hospital keeps putting patients at risk.

It led the U.S. government to strip the hospital of its certification and federal funding.

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee tells The Associated Press that he wants the state to change the way it handles the mentally ill but that it "has been on a course correction to turn this ship around."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2018 KREM