SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A woman was arrested Saturday after she set fire to her own apartment, fled the scene and then stole her friend's vehicle and crashed it the following day.

According to a press release from Spokane police, the Spokane Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 1400 block of W 8th Ave around 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6th.

Initial calls reported that the female living inside the apartment set fire to her own apartment and then fled the scene carrying bags and backpacks.

According to police, the investigation determined that the apartment had been intentionally set on fire by the fleeing resident. Officers were initially unable to locate 23-year-old Natalia E. Hensz.

On Saturday March, 7th just before 9:30 a.m, Police responded to the 20th block of S Thor St. for a report of a stolen vehicle. Hensz was reported to have stolen a Chevrolet Tahoe from a friend, and then crashed it into several fences as well as a garage in the 3600 block of E Pacific Ave, according to Police.

Police say that the witnesses of the crash confronted Hensz but she reportedly displayed a knife. Hensz fled the location of the crash and returned to the original location of the car theft.

Police found Hensz inside an apartment building.

Hensz was arrested for first degree arson, tampering with a fire fighting device with the intent to commit arson, posession of a stolen vehicle along with posession of meth as well as hit and run property damange.