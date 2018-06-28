BOISE - Thursday morning in Boise, State leaders came together to help mark the expansion of Idaho’s network of safe medication disposal kiosks.

Regence BlueShield of Idaho and Walgreens have partnered up to add eight medication disposal kiosks at eight different Walgreens locations across Idaho.

The kiosks inside the pharmacies allow people to safely get rid of unwanted, unused or expired prescriptions, including controlled substances like opioids.

Bart Davis, the US Attorney for the District of Idaho led by example, dropping an old bottle of painkillers he was prescribed after a past root canal procedure into the kiosk.

“This new network of takeback kiosks is an important piece in our anti-drug abuse arsenal that we believe and hope will help prevent prescription drug abuse,” said Davis.

Walgreens is working with their partners nationwide to expand its safe medication disposal program, adding 900 additional kiosk locations throughout the country.

The new kiosks help bring the total number of Walgreens disposal bins to 1500.

The Idaho safe medication disposal kiosks are available at the following Walgreens locations:

• Boise (8100 W. Fairview Ave.)

• Nampa (700 12th Ave. S)

• Pocatello (905 Yellowstone Ave.)

• Ammon (3475 E. 17th St.)

• Coeur D’Alene (335 W Appleway Ave.)

• Twin Falls (1732 Washington St. N)

• Lewiston (2102 Nez Perce Dr.)

• Moscow (414 N. Main St.)

