FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has confirmed they are investigating the crash of a North American P-51D in Fredericksburg on Saturday.

NTSB said the crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of a Fredericksburg apartment complex.

NTSB said there were two people on board the plane at the time of the crash. Their injuries are not known at this time.

The National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg originally tweeted that both the passengers were both veterans, but later corrected themselves, saying only one of them was.

Correction. Of the two victims, only one was a veteran. — Pacific War Museum (@PacWarMuseum) November 18, 2018

NTSB is sending an investigator to Fredericksburg to assess damage. They should arrive around midday on Sunday.

Glenn Kropat shared these photos with KVUE:

Glenn Kropat

Glenn Kropat

And Marlene Matos shared these:

Marlene Matos

Marlene Matos

Marlene Matos

KVUE's Hank Cavagnaro took the photos below Saturday night at the scene of the crash:

This is a developing story. We are working on getting more information.

© 2018 KVUE-TV