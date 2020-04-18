WATCH LIVE: Vice President Pence speaks at Air Force Academy graduation

9NEWS will stream the commencement speech, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., in the video player above.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to give the commencement speech at the United State Air Force Academy at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 18.

Air Force Two landed at Peterson Air Force Base around 10 a.m., and Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) was spotted speaking with Pence after he disembarked.

Pence originally planned to give the commencement remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but announced Tuesday that he would be flying out to Colorado to give it in person.

The Thunderbirds will honor Colorado’s front line COVID-19 responders with a series of community flyovers following the commencement.

A formation of eight F-16 Fighting Falcons flying out of Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada will recognize the Air Force Academy’s Class of 2020 in Colorado Springs with a graduation flyover.

