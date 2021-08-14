Fact-checking viral photos, videos about Taliban and Afghanistan

Since news broke of the Taliban’s rush to seize power in Afghanistan, images and videos have circulated online but not all are connected to current events.

Photos and videos are circulating online across websites and social media after the Taliban swiftly took control of Afghanistan from the American-supported Afghan government this August.

President Joe Biden on Aug. 14 announced approximately 5,000 U.S. troops would be deployed to Afghanistan to ensure an “orderly and safe drawdown” of U.S. personnel and other allied personnel, and the evacuation of Afghan allies who are at risk.

Since the news broke of the Taliban takeover, many photos and videos have been shared online, allegedly taken from the current situation in Afghanistan. VERIFY looked into what’s true and false.

Is this video of the Taliban taking over the presidential palace real?

No, this video was actually taken from Syria in 2015.

This video was shared across Facebook more than 60,000 times, with a post claiming it was taken in Kabul. The video was taken in 2015 amid unrest in Syria.

Using InVid, a video forensics tool, VERIFY isolated the frames and was able to confirm the footage was taken from the Syrian city of Idlib, and the same footage can be seen at 1:15 into this YouTube video:

Does this video show people welcoming the Taliban into the Afghan capital city of Kabul?

The people of Kabul come out from their houses for the welcome of Taliban and gathered on the entry gate of Kabul. This is different from what media tells us. This shows that peoples of Afghanistan are with Taliban. #IndiaBehindAfghanWar #Kabul #KabulHasFallen pic.twitter.com/BkruNpEKIo — Syed Sajid Bukhari (@SyedSajidBukh16) August 15, 2021

No, this video was taken from the Afghan city of Kandahar when it fell to the Taliban on Aug. 12.

Twitter user @syedsajidbukh16 tweeted on August 14: “The people of Kabul come out from their houses for the welcome of Taliban and gathered on the entry gate of Kabul. This is different from what media tells us. This shows that peoples of Afghanistan are with Taliban. #IndiaBehindAfghanWar #Kabul #KabulHasFallen”

The footage was actually taken from Kandahar, which was one of the largest Afghan cities to fall by August 12, according to the Associated Press. Kandahar is about 300 miles from Kabul.

The gate seen two seconds into the video is near the Kandahar city gate in the Eid Gah Darwaza area. Photos of the gate were posted to Google Maps as early as 2016.

Does this photo show people being airlifted from a Kabul airport?

IAF C 17 with 800 people airlifted....a record. That's a train load almost. The previous highest was 670.

This is from Kabul Airport this morning pic.twitter.com/i3PkKDKgzS — prema lakshminarayan (@GEEMS71) August 16, 2021

No, that photo was not taken from Kabul. That photo was taken in 2013 by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramon Brockington.

At the time of writing, the tweet from user @GEEMS71 had 180 retweets and more than 600 likes. The photo was actually taken in 2013 by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramon Brockington.

VERIFY used RevEye, a reverse image search tool, and found the photo featured on the Pacific Air Forces website, showing: “More than 670 Tacloban residents sit on board a C-17 Globemaster III before being evacuated to Manila following Super Typhoon Haiyan, which hit the Philippines Nov. 17, 2013.”