VERIFY: How do I track my ballot in Oregon?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon voters have sent in their ballots by mail or at ballot drop-off sites. Some voters are curious as to where their ballots are in the process.

KGW wanted to VERIFY: How do I track my ballot?

Voters in all Oregon counties can go to the oregonvotes.gov website and click the "My Vote" tab. The "My Vote" tab allows for voters to track their ballots, look up voting instructions and ballot drop-off sites, as well as check or update their registration.

To track your ballot you must enter your first and last name and your date of birth into the "My Vote" interface.

Multnomah County, Marion County, and Yamhill County all have their own ballot tracking systems. The three counties use BallotTrax, a website that allows voters in these counties to sign up and either receive text, email, or phone call updates on the status of their ballots.

You can find BallotTrax through the local county elections websites. BallotTrax entry requires your first and last name, date of birth, and zip code.

KGW can VERIFY: All ballots can be tracked through the "My Vote" resource on the Secretary of State Website.

The last day to safely mail in ballots was last Tuesday, Oct. 27. Because that date has passed, all ballots must be returned at an official ballot drop-off site.

For your ballot to be counted, do not forget to sign the ballot return envelope. Voters may not be notified about any issues with signature confirmation until they receive a letter from their county elections office. Voters will have 14 days after Election Day on Nov. 3 to remedy ballot issues to ensure that their votes are counted.

Contact your local county elections office if you have encountered any issues regarding your ballot. You can find more information about requesting a replacement ballot here.