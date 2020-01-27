VERIFY: Fact-checking rumors that spread after Kobe Bryant’s death in helicopter crash

As news of Kobe Bryant's death spread, online posts falsely claimed another former NBA player also died. The VERIFY team broke down some of the widespread claims.

Following the shocking news of NBA great Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash on Sunday, rumors spread throughout social media regarding the incident.

The VERIFY team is working to break down some of the most widespread claims.

DEBUNKED CLAIM: Rick Fox died in the helicopter crash

In the initial aftermath of the crash, early rumors claimed that former NBA player and actor Rick Fox was on board and had died.

Despite early reports to the contrary, he wasn't in the helicopter. Fox’s stepdaughter confirmed he is still alive.

CLAIM: Five people died in the crash

Orange Coast College confirmed baseball coach John Altobelli was also killed in the crash, along with his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, who was about 13 and played on the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter, Gianna.

DEBUNKED CLAIM: Bryant’s four daughters were in the crash

Much like the Rick Fox rumor, another early rumor was that all four of Bryant’s daughters were involved in the crash. While Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna was in the helicopter and died, his other three daughters were not on board.

As of Sunday evening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has yet to publicly confirm the identities of the nine victims.

DEBUNKED CLAIM: NBA cancelled games

Following Bryant’s death, multiple accounts stated the NBA would be cancelling Sunday’s games to pay respect. Eight NBA games were scheduled for Sunday and none of them were cancelled.