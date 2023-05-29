There are tons of things to think about before diving into a pool, but is the color of your child’s swimsuit one of them? Let's Verify.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we enter the summer season, more folks will be headed to the pool.

THE SOURCES

Water color study from ALIVE Solutions

Aallie Gaines, Charlotte Aquatics

THE ANSWER

Yes, brighter-colored swimsuits are easier to spot if your kid goes underwater.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to ALIVE Solutions, bright and contrasting colors are easier to see underwater. This is important because if your kid goes underwater for a long period of time, you’ll want to easily spot them.

The ALIVE Solutions color test shows some examples.

In the series of photos, fabric colors such as bright reds, pinks, blues and green show up better when compared to fabrics such as light blue, light gray, black and white.

Gaines said drownings are so prevalent in children under the age of 4. She confirms kids should be wearing brightly-colored swimsuits.

"So yes, neon colors are much better, they're easier to spot in the water," Gaines said.

Gaines said while picking out the perfect swimsuit color is important for parents, it’s only a secondary measure for preventing accidents in pools.

"If you're not actually watching the water, if you're not actually watching your kids, it's really not going to do very good," she said.

Gaines suggests putting your kids in swim lessons at an early age to help get them used to being around the water.

"Swim lessons are always going to be your number one way to keep your kids safe around the water the best way to prevent drowning," She said. "Formal swim lessons actually reduce the risk of drowning by 88%."

