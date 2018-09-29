BOISE — They were two of the most talked plays during the Boise State-Oklahoma State game two weeks ago.

The Broncos, normally known for their special teams prowess, had not one, but two punts blocked against Cowboys.

In a game that was ultimately decided by 23 points, these two miscues resulted in 14 points in favor of Oklahoma State.

In addition to that, the last three time Boise State has had a punt block in a game, they've all three of those games: at BYU in 2015, at Air Force in 2016, and of course most recently, at Oklahoma State.

During ESPN's broadcast, you may have heard their commentators make this claim:

"We talked about the issue with the timing. They were taking too long in pregame warmups. They were taking too long the first time they were blocked," Todd Blackledge said.

"You want sub-2.0 seconds when you're getting punts up. They've been above two seconds," Adam Amin said.

After looking at the plays a little closer, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust set out to VERIFY if that was accurate: Were Boise State punters Quinn Skillin and Joel Velasquez taking too long to kick the ball?

"As disappointing and as bad as that was on special teams, that wasn't the major factor in it," Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin said at his weekly press conference on Monday.

In the fourth quarter of the game, ESPN flashed back to both blocked punts and attempted to time the snap-to-kick for their viewers.

"You guys nailed it. You want to be ... Look at the clock in the corner. You want to be sub-2.0 from snap to foot on leather. Both times, with two different punters, they've been 2.3ish and right around two," Amin said.

"Yeah, they've been slow," Blackledge added.

But after a closer look at the first punt using ESPN's own timer, the "foot-to-leather" moment for punter Quinn Skillin. The time reads 1.86 seconds.

But ESPN lets their clock continue to tick; they don't stop timer until it reads 2.36 seconds. You'll notice that Skillin is laying on the ground by that point.

"If it was that much time, I think was I heard was 2.3 seconds, anybody in America would be all over that in practice and would correct that," Harsin said.

As for the second punt, we stopped ESPN's timer at the "foot-to-leather" moment. The ball is blocked with 1.96 seconds on the clock.

Just like the first punt, ESPN lets the clock bleed just a little too long. It stops this time at 2.0 seconds flat.

"Those storylines, it's a little disappointing that those things are said and we don't ever get a chance to defend ourselves... so I'm glad you're beating a dead horse here and we get a chance to answer this," Harsin said.

With that, we can VERIFY that both Quinn Skillin and Joel Velasquez were *not* taking too much time to kick the ball.

"The problem is we didn't execute up front," Harsin said.

Boise State's 3-man wedge had to try and block 4 Cowboy rushers.

"We've done it right before, and this time we didn't," Harsin said. "And it happened a couple of times. Therein lies the problem."

