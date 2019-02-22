A parody account is confusing people this week by appearing to show Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez supporting an ISIS member.

Here’s the tweet in question:

It appears to show the congresswoman wanting to block Trump and allow the “heroic Alabama mother from ISIS” to return home.

THE QUESTION:

Is this a legitimate statement by the Congresswoman? What’s the context?

THE ANSWER:

While the photo may be identical to AOC’s real twitter page, the tweet came from @AOCPress, which self identifies as a parody account and does not represent the Congresswoman.

AOC herself did not tweet at all about Hoda Muthana, the U.S. citizen who joined ISIS and now seeks to return.

WHAT WE FOUND:

For background: The tweet here is referencing Hoda Muthana. She’s a 24-year-old American who joined ISIS four years ago and now wants to come home. Her lawyers say she regrets her decisions. That’s a real story. You can read more about it here.

But the tweet that appears to show support for her from Ocasio-Cortez is not.

Take a quick look at the handle @AOCPress and then take a look at the bio.

It reads: “Official Press Releases for AOC - parody - Follow her personal account @AOC - Political Satire”

Something you’d like VERIFIED? Click here to submit your story