VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver Police K9 has been sidelined following an incident that was caught on camera.

“Downtown gets a little wild but nothing like this,” said Nathan Lux.

Lux’s cell phone camera was rolling when the K9 broke free from its handler and attacked a bystander.

Lux said it all started when he noticed some police activity near 13th and Columbia Sunday evening.

“It seemed like a little stakeout thing and one of the residents here was taken into custody", Lux said

Lux said as officers were putting that person into the back of a police cruiser, a police K9 bolted across the street and attacked somebody walking on the sidewalk.

“As I was recording all I was hearing is heal, heal, heal,” he said. “The dog wasn’t listening to any of the commands whatsoever.”

“It happened so quickly,” added Joe Gold.

Gold witnessed the whole thing. He is relieved to know the person attacked suffered only minor injuries.

“I felt bad for the guy who got bit and I felt bad for the officer who lost control of the dog,” said Gold. “Then I thought to myself they’ll probably have a lawsuit over this or something.”

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating the incident.

“The department will be conducting an internal investigation related to the incident and the K9 will be removed from deployment until the investigation is complete,” read a statement released by the department.