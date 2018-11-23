The University of Washington’s Husky Marching Band will not continue its trip to Pullman for the Apple Cup following a rollover bus crash on Thanksgiving, according to UW spokesperson Victor Balta.

One of the six buses carrying members of the band and spirit squads to Pullman overturned near George, Washington. The bus was carrying 56 people and 47 were transported to local hospitals for evaluation Thursday night. Of those 47, two remain under medical care for non-life-threatening injuries, Balta said.

“The Husky Marching Band is like a family, and we do everything together. With that in mind, the band will not attend the 2018 Apple Cup game in respect and consideration of the recovery our students and staff need following our bus accident last night," Director of Athletic Bands Brad McDavid said in a statement.

Jennifer Cohen, University of Washington's director of athletics released this statement to KREM 2 on Friday:

“The health and well-being of our students is our top priority, and it became evident that our band members need to recover and return home. I would like to commend Brad McDavid, Director of Athletic Bands, for his outstanding leadership, and to express deep and heartfelt gratitude to the people of Grant County, especially the first responders, Quincy School District and the administration and staff of George Elementary who went far out of their way to take such incredible care of our students on Thanksgiving night. Many of the most helpful and supportive community members were Cougars fans, who demonstrated the caring values of WSU which transcend rivalry.”

#Update: Again, No Serious Injuries. About 20-25 student (UW Band Members) transported to local hospitals as a precaution. The other students & staff were sent on the other charter buses to George Elementary school. They will also be checked out by medics. 56 total on the bus. pic.twitter.com/bTOtFcCo4U — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) November 23, 2018

Thoughts and prayers with the UW band family tonight! https://t.co/YEEXcNUq0E — WSU Marching Band (@WSUCMB) November 23, 2018

The rest of the students and staff were sent on other charter buses to George Elementary School where they will be checked by medics. The students received Thanksgiving meals and other goods brought by concerned citizens. The Grant County Sheriff's Office said the show of support has been huge and no more supplies are needed.

Husky band bus rolled on the way to Pullman. We're fine, but shaken up and holed up in an elementary school to regroup. A radio station put out a call and the town of George answered: families left their thanksgiving dinners to bring us leftovers and hot food. pic.twitter.com/Dko6bW7hQa — Patrick (@patstant) November 23, 2018

The University of Washington released a statement on the bus crash on Thursday night.

It reads in part:

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and our thoughts are with the members of our dedicated University of Washington Husky Marching Band and spirit squads who were on board a bus traveling to Eastern Washington ahead of Friday's Apple Cup...The University is doing everything it can to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff, and to get them safely back ontheir journey to Pullman."

Statement on the rollover of a bus carrying members of the Husky Marching Band and spirit squads to the Apple Cup: pic.twitter.com/ebUxS2eR3H — UW News (@uwnews) November 23, 2018

Washington State Patrol is warning people to be careful on the roads, which may be icy due to recent snowfall and wet weather. The area is expected to get more wet weather on Friday.

Per @wspd6pio charter bus crash EB I90 MP146 3 miles W of George, WA.



No life -threatening injuries reported. Extremely icy conditions. Multiple agencies on scene. @wspd6pio is almost on scene but delayed due to conditions



Use extreme caution if you’re traveling tonight. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) November 23, 2018

© 2018 KREM